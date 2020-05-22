BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The war of words between the U.S. and Iran continued on Friday, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Supreme Leader, Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei, of “echoing Hitler’s call for genocide” against the Jewish people.

“Incredible that @JZarif and Iran’s Supreme Leader are echoing Hitler’s call for genocide. This depravity should dispel any notion the regime belongs in the community of nations,” Pompeo’s tweet began.

“We stand with Germany and Israel against the oldest & most vile form of hatred, and say #NeverAgain,” he would add.

Pompeo’s tweet was a response to Zarif’s call for a “resistance until referendum” to echo the words of Khamenei.

“Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘final solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM,” Zarif said, asking “why are the US and West so afraid of democracy?”

He would add that “Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt.”

Advertisements