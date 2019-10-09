BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran on Wednesday of offloading oil from its Adrian Darya 1 tanker in Syria.

“Oil from the #AdrianDarya1 has been offloaded in Syria, proving that Iran lied to the UK and Gibraltar. This terrorist oil will fund Assad’s war and Iran’s sectarian violence. EU members should condemn this action, uphold the rule of law, and hold Iran accountable,” Pompeo tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to Pompeo, the tanker’s “terrorist oil” would now be used to “fund [Syrian President Bashar] Assad’s war and Iran’s sectarian violence.” The top US diplomat called on the European Union’s members to “condemn this action” and “hold Iran accountable.”

The edited image cited by Pompeo appeared to feature an earlier released image showing activity around the Adrian Darya 1, including the presence of a smaller tanker with mooring lines between the ships and a crane deployed by the larger vessel.

Pompeo, who has been posting updates about the tanker, has repeatedly accused Iran of deceiving the world after Gibraltar released its oil vessel from its custody in late August.

Iran, in turn, has demanded that the U.S. immediately withdraw from Syria, stating that they are currently violating international law by occupying areas without Damascus’ approval.

