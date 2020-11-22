BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Polisario Front said that it continued to target the sites of the Moroccan forces on Saturday behind the separation wall in the Sahara region.
According to the Front’s Sahara News Agency, the Front announced in a communiqué “the implementation of violent attacks that have turned significant parts of the Moroccan wall of shame into hell by the constant bombing of the Lions of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army.”
The statement continued, “Yesterday, Friday, November 20, units of our victorious army bombed the enemy’s defensive positions in the Amkala sector.”
They added that on Saturday, their forces continued to the Moroccan troops along the separation wall, causing material damage and casualties there.
In the meantime, the official spokesperson for the SADR government, Minister of Information Hamada Salma El-Daf, confirmed that a just and final peace depends on the Moroccan withdrawal from the territory of the SADR and Morocco’s respect for its internationally recognized borders.
The SADR spokesperson added that the SADR will continue to use its right to self-defense in accordance with the provisions of the Constitutive Act of the African Union, as it is exposed to an aggressive war and illegal foreign occupation aimed at confiscating the right of its people to freedom and sovereignty, he said.
