BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Sahara News Agency of the Polisario Front said on Monday that their forces targeted sites of the Moroccan military in the Western Sahara region.

The agency stated that among the areas targeted by the bombing on Sunday were Amghali al-Nabka and Amghali al-Dashra in Amghala and Takhdanqat, along with Fadrat al-Ghurab in the Al-Hawza area.

The agency added that the Polisario Front also targeted on Monday other Moroccan military sites, including Umm al-Qatf and Al-Shazmiyya, adding that the Moroccan forces suffered “destruction and losses”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Moroccan media denied the reports from the Polisario Front regarding military strikes on the Royal Moroccan Forces.

These claims by the Polisario Front mark the first time since the United States recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara that the Polisario Front has launched an attack on the Moroccan forces.