BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The news agency of the Polisario front said on Tuesday evening that the People’s Liberation Army’s strikes against Moroccan army bases continued for the fifth consecutive day.

The People’s Liberation Army said in a statement that it had stepped up its hostilities “after the Moroccan forces violated the ceasefire concluded” between the Polisario Front on one side and the Kingdom of Morocco on the other hand under the supervision of the United Nations.

They said that the army had launched attacks since Tuesday morning, describing them as “successful” on bases belonging to the Moroccan army, referring to causing human and material damage.

The People’s Liberation Army continued, saying that it had bombed Warning Point 51 of the 29th Corps from the Amqala sector at 06:40 A.M., in addition to the bombing of a focus on Base 19 from Al Mahbas sector from 09:40 to 10:07.

They also indicated that they bombed Base 08 from the 70th Corps from the Hawza sector from 13:00 to 13:15 in the village of Al-Ish.

On Friday, Morocco announced that it had launched a military operation in the buffer zone in Guerguerat in Western Sahara, while the Polisario Front responded, saying that the operation ended the cease-fire between the two sides in place for 30 years, and that “the war began.”