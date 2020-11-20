BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Polisario Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday evening that its forces launched intensive attacks on the Moroccan wall that divides the Sahara.
They said in a statement yesterday that their forces carried out “bombing operations” that targeted the sectors of Al Farisiya, Amghala, Hawza and Umm Dreika in the center, stressing that these attacks “caused great material damage” to Morocco, without giving any details.
Previously, Morocco had carried out works to construct a dirt berm in the Guerguerat buffer zone in the far south of the Sahara on the only road leading to Mauritania.
Fierce clashes broke out between the Moroccan and Polisario forces last week, following the former’s announcement about launching a military operation in the border area.
