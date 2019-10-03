Chief of the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they have foiled a scheme to assassinate General Qassim Suleimani inside Iran.

Speaking in a gathering for IRGC commanders, Hojjatoleslam Hossein Ta’eb declared that a team of terrorists hired by ‘Hebrew-Arab security services’ was planning to assassinate Gen. Suleimani during Fatimiyya; the days when Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Fatimah al-Zahra, daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The plot, according to Ta’eb, was to dig a tunnel under a Hussainia (a congregation hall for Shiite commemoration ceremonies) belonging to Major General Soleimani’s father, then blow up the place with 500 kg of explosives once Gen. Suleimani is present.

“The enemies had plans to trigger a religious war and attribute the assassination to an act of domestic revenge”, Ta’eb stated.

The three terrorists who were supposed to carry out the assassination attack were captured. They all had an extensive training course on how to execute the mission.

Qassim Suleimani is the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force who has extensively helped the Syrian Army defeat Islamist groups – including ISIS- across the war-torn Syria.

