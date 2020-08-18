BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The “popular defense forces” of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) issued a statement on Monday that it claimed their troops had shot down a Turkish helicopter along the Iraqi-Turkish border strip.

The Media Center of the “Kurdistan People’s Defense Forces” (HPG) issued a statement about the recent operations carried out by the Karela forces in the Haftanin area against the Turkish Army, confirming that it shot down a Turkish helicopter and injured another and forced it to withdraw.

Theye stated that the Kurdistan People’s Defense Forces carried out a military operation on the 16th of August, at 10:00 A.M., in which they targeted a sikorsky helicopter near Jarjla Square in the Zagros region, and managed to achieve a direct hit, which resulted in the aircraft’s downing.

They added, “10 minutes after the shooting down of the first helicopter, the forces managed to achieve direct hits on a second sikorsky helicopter, forcing it to flee.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this claim by the PKK.

The PKK is currently an outlawed organization in Turkey, as they were involved in a long war with the Turkish Armed Forces in the latter part of the 20th Century.