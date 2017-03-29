DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:30 P.M.) – Less than a week after completely encircling the ISIS stronghold of Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, the Syrian Army has officially entered the town for the first time.

New photos have been just released showing a number of government troops roaming the former ISIS bastion after demining most of the explosives and IEDs planted by the terror group at the entrance of the town.

ISIS militants were entirely besieged in their heartland after all their attempts – including their favorite tactic of sending VBIEDs – have failed to curb the Army’s advance.

Advertisement

The government forces are now marching on the strategic Al-Jarrah airbase located to the southeast of Deir Hafer and to the west of the Euphrates Rivers.

Deir Hafer 1 of 5

Share this article:































