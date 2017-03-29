DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:30 P.M.) – Less than a week after completely encircling the ISIS stronghold of Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, the Syrian Army has officially entered the town for the first time.

New photos have been just released showing a number of government troops roaming the former ISIS bastion after demining most of the explosives and IEDs planted by the terror group at the entrance of the town.

ISIS militants were entirely besieged in their heartland after all their attempts – including their favorite tactic of sending VBIEDs – have failed to curb the Army’s advance.

The government forces are now marching on the strategic Al-Jarrah airbase located to the southeast of Deir Hafer and to the west of the Euphrates Rivers.

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
I hope that SAA will seize the Al-Jarrah airbase, quickly, with no casualties 🙂
But with a maximum of casualties for the rats. ISIS fighters have the choice between bunnies and rats. Rats with some thermobarics bombs have no chance.

Just begin to send some of thses nice gift at the west side of the runway, then to middle.

Today 15:12
Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
@ Assad
I agree, the stalwart defence of airbases by the SAA has shown that they are hard targets against a determined enemy.

Thermobarics will do less damage to the infrastructure and barbecue the ISIS rats at the same time. There are no civilians to worry about there either.

Today 16:49
