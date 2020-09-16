On Tuesday, September 15, the Russian Armed Forces delivered the most powerful blow to enemy targets in recent months.

Both, the Russian Air-Force as well as the short-range ballistic-missile system (Iskander) were used to strike targets in Idlib, as talks between Russian and Turkish military leaders continued.

The Russian strikes were supported by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on the ground against Jihadist forces in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The clashes in southern Idlib first broke out last night, when the jihadist rebels launched an attack along the front-lines in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.