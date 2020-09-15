An American AH-64 Apache attack helicopter made an emergency landing near the area of Tel Hadad in the east of Hasakah on Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Coalition reported.

It is unclear what caused the incident, however, the SDF acting under the leadership of the United States has denied previous claims of a crash, specifying that an emergency landing occurred in the area with no casualties reported.

A large number of US Army military vehicles arrived at the scene of the emergency. There are no further details of the incident as of yet.

The attack helicopter does not show any visual damage according to the pictures available.