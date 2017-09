BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 A.M.) – Hezbollah uncovered a new Israeli spy device in southern Lebanon, Saturday, the Lebanese group’s media wing announced.

Hezbollah discovered the device while a conducting a patrol in the Kafr Shubah area of the occupied Sheba’a Farms.

In the pictures released by Hezbollah’s media wing, the spy device resembled a rock and was placed along a trail in the occupied Sheba’a Farms.