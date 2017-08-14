BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – A group of reconciled rebels from the Barzeh suburb of Damascus have joined forces with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to fight the Islamic State (ISIL) in the eastern countryside of Hama.

Units from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) that have reconciled with the government in Damascus were recently deployed with the Syrian Arab Army’s Qalamoun Shield to the eastern Hama countryside, where they were tasked with defeating the ISIL terrorists near Salamiyah.

Leith Fadel | AMN
Leith Fadel | AMN
Leith Fadel | AMN

Recently, the Syrian Army and these former rebels liberated several points from the Islamic State forces in eastern Salamiyah, following a big attack near the town of Salba.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies are expected to intensify their assault against the Islamic State, as they look to expel the terrorist group from central Syria.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Graphic pictures (18+): ISIS beheads 3 civilians accused of being Kurdish recruits

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz