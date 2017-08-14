BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – A group of reconciled rebels from the Barzeh suburb of Damascus have joined forces with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to fight the Islamic State (ISIL) in the eastern countryside of Hama.

Units from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) that have reconciled with the government in Damascus were recently deployed with the Syrian Arab Army’s Qalamoun Shield to the eastern Hama countryside, where they were tasked with defeating the ISIL terrorists near Salamiyah.

Recently, the Syrian Army and these former rebels liberated several points from the Islamic State forces in eastern Salamiyah, following a big attack near the town of Salba.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies are expected to intensify their assault against the Islamic State, as they look to expel the terrorist group from central Syria.