DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Army, backed by Russian special forces, has launched a wide-scale offensive against the Islamic State militants in the Syrian desert following a series of attacks conducted by the terror group.
According to a military source, the offensive began by attacking bases and locations for ISIS in the Hamimah area located east of Palmyra.
The military campaign is heavily supported by Syrian as well as Russian air force, which conducted several airstrikes targeting sites for the terror group.
This comes after ISIS militants carried out deadly attacks against the Syrian Army, killing and injuring several troops.
Photos released by ANNA NEWS show Russian special forces deployed to the battlefield area in the Syrian desert.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.