BEIRUT, LEBANON (02:16 P.M.) – Pictures of the Syrian Arab Army’s Border Guards in West Meabij who have been attacked by the Turkish military yesterday have just been released.

The Turkish Army and their Free Syrian Army (FSA) allies shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s border guards in west Manbij, allegedly killing 8 soldiers and wounding tens of military personnel.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Turkish forces attacked the border guard units at the villages of Jubb Al-Himr, Bouhej, Al-Boghaz, and Korkoyok.

Advertisement

The aforementioned villages were recently handed over to the Syrian Arab Army by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of a peace agreement in northeast Aleppo.

Share this article:































