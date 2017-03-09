BEIRUT, LEBANON (02:16 P.M.) – Pictures of the Syrian Arab Army’s Border Guards in West Meabij who have been attacked by the Turkish military yesterday have just been released.

The Turkish Army and their Free Syrian Army (FSA) allies shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s border guards in west Manbij, allegedly killing 8 soldiers and wounding tens of military personnel.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Turkish forces attacked the border guard units at the villages of Jubb Al-Himr, Bouhej, Al-Boghaz, and Korkoyok.

The aforementioned villages were recently handed over to the Syrian Arab Army by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of a peace agreement in northeast Aleppo.

Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

2 Comments on "Photos released of Syrian Army soldiers injured by Turkish military near Manbij"

Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Erdolf go home (in hell)

Oğuz
Guest
Oğuz
Why they don’t show the dead to prove some died. They should show the dead too.

