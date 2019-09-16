BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – A photo posted on Twitter this week showed what is believed to be a new anti-ship missile in the possession of Hezbollah’s military wing.

It was first posted on the Twitter account of @South_Thaer; it showed a large anti-ship missile with the “Islamic Resistance” emblem along the side of it.

مختص بتدمير كافة البوارج العسكرية من جميع الأنواع، وإبادة كل من على متنها… pic.twitter.com/XrLnSmYTMt — ثائر الجنوب 🇱🇧 (@South_thaer) September 15, 2019

The missile itself resembled one of the Chinese-made YJ-83, which is currently used by the Chinese military.

It is worth noting: while the photo itself has the logo of Hezbollah’s official media wing on it, the image cannot be found on any of the Lebanese group’s channels.

