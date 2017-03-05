It was originally reported that up to 70 Peshmerga fighters who refused to engage the Yazidi’s in battle days ago in Iraq’s north, were detained by the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) intelligence known as the Parastin.

Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the intelligence of the KDP transferred the detained fighters to the Turkish intelligence MIT.

They also revealed that it was 80 Peshmerga fighters who were arrested and not 70.

The 80 people, originally from Syria’s north in area that the Kurds mislabel as “Rojava”, were transferred to Turkey through the Khabur border crossing.

“There was a mobilization of ambulances during their transfer. We are therefore concerned over their lives”, said the source.

Meanwhile, ANF News identified four out of the 80 people KDP handed over to the Turkish MIT as;

– Nêçîrvan Mihemed Silêman from Qamishli,

– İzzettin İsa Derwîş from Hasakeh,

– Delîl Emo from Hasakeh,

– Şiyar İsmet Xelîl from Afrin.

