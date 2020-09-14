The personal information of more than 46,000 US veterans has been exposed in a cyber attack on the Veterans Affairs computer systems in Virginia.

The computer systems under attack were used to send payments to medical providers, according to officials.

Officials at Veterans Affairs have already notified the affected individuals and have described the damage as limited, but potentially concerning for those exposed.

The group of hackers gained access to financial information and diverted payments through social engineering techniques from the VA offices.

A series of such attacks has occurred over the past few years often targeting personal information of US veterans due to federal technology problems.