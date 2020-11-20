BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – For the third time this week, a U.S. military convoy has exited Syrian territory for neighboring Iraq, amid reports of a U.S. reduction in forces around the Arab Republic.

According to a field report on Friday, a U.S. military convoy, consisting of 30 trucks, was seen crossing from Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate to neighboring Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

The report said the trucks consisted of logistical equipment and U.S. soldiers that were being transferred to Iraq for either troop rotation or permanent withdrawal.

Earlier this week, at least two U.S. military convoys, consisting of dozens of transport vehicles, were seen crossing into Iraq from the Al-Walid Crossing in eastern Al-Hasakah.

As pointed out above, it is not clear whether or not these withdrawals are merely troop rotations or permanent withdrawals; however, a source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate said that they have not seen any new forces inside the northeastern part of the country.

It should be pointed out that even if it is a troop reduction, it does not mean the U.S. military is fully withdrawing from the country, as their have been no indications of such a mass exit.