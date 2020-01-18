The US Defense Department has claimed that its military presence makes Iraq more secure and “prosperous,” despite calls by Iraqi lawmakers for the removal of all foreign troops from the country and growing tensions with Iran.
“At this time, there are no plans by the US military to withdraw from Iraq,” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters at a press briefing.
And I think it’s been obvious… that the consensus in Iraq seems to be that the United States forces there are a force for good.
The official said that the US presence in the country is “beneficial” to Iraq and “will continue to lead to increased security and prosperity for the Iraqi people.”
Despite Hoffman’s confidence, his words seem to be at odds with the Iraqi Parliament, which on January 5 passed a non-binding resolution asking caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to cancel the request for military assistance from the US-led coalition.
The vote took place two days after a US drone strike killed Iranian senior military leader Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the Iran-backed Iraqi militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), when their convoy was leaving Baghdad’s airport. Soleimani was scheduled to meet PM Mahdi that day.
Iran retaliated in response to Soleimani’s death by firing several ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases that house US personnel.
US forces have remained in Iraq since 2003, when a Washington-led coalition invaded the country to topple its longtime leader Saddam Hussein. US President Donald Trump warned that American troops will not be withdrawn unless Iraq compensates for money spent on a US air base in the country, and promised sanctions if Iraq refuses to do so.
Source: RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.