BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Pentagon announced that 50 military personnel were wounded with brain injuries in the aftermath of the missile attack launched by Iran on two Iraqi military installations, CNN Arabic reported.

“As of today, 50 members of the U.S. military have been diagnosed with brain injuries,” Pentagon spokesman Thomas Campbell said in a statement Tuesday evening, noting that symptoms include concussive injuries, headache, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and nausea, CNN reported.

“Of these 50, 31 service members in Iraq were treated and returned to service, including 15 additional service members who were diagnosed since the previous report, while 18 were transferred to Germany for further examination and treatment, in addition to that. Someone was transferred to Kuwait before returning to service,” the statement added.

The Pentagon announcement is the third update by the U.S. Department of Defense regarding the number of people injured in the Iranian missile attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump played down the severity of the injuries sustained by many American soldiers after the Iranian attack, saying, “He does not consider potential brain injuries as serious as physical combat wounds.”

The Iranian attack was carried out on January 8th in response to the U.S.’ assassination of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

