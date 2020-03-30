The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilian population has exceeded 1,000, according to a US Department of Defenсe (DOD) fact sheet released on Monday.
“Total DoD Cases (current, recovered and deaths) is 1,087”, the fact sheet said.
According to the latest update, 569 service members have been infected, 26 are hospitalised and 34 have recovered. The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.
Earlier in March, the Defence Department reported the first COVID-19-related death of a contractor who worked outside of the Pentagon building.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 143,532 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States with 2,572 deaths.
Source: Sputnik
