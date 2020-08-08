BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Minister of Parliament Paula Yacoubian and the Kataeb Party members announced their resignation from the Lebanese Parliament on Saturday, following the explosion that devastated the Port of Beirut, leaving more than 150 people dead and over 5,000 wounded.
According to the official media wing of the Kataeb, their three MPs, led by Samy Gemayel, president of the party, announced their resignation after attending the funeral of Nizar Nazarian.
The Kataeb bloc consists of 3 deputies: Samy Gemayel, Nadim Gemayel, son of the former Lebanese President Bashir Gemayel, and Elias Hanakish.
Samy Gemayel has been one of the most vocal anti-government politicians since the October Revolution, often taking the offensive to accuse officials of corruption, despite allegations against his own party.
Meanwhile, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, has stated that none of his parliamentarians will resign because of fears that it will strengthen the Free Patriotic Movement, President Michel Aoun’s political party.
