BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, sacked the country’s Deputy Defense Minister, Gabriel Balayan, from his post.
According to what was posted on the website of the Council of Ministers on November 20, “Gabriel Balayan is exempt from his duties as Deputy Defense Minister.”
On 20 November, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian dismissed Defense Minister David Tonoyan, and appointed in his place the chief advisor to Prime Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.
It is noteworthy to mention that on November 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement brokered by Moscow, ending the armed conflict in Karabakh, after more than six weeks of renewed clashes. Among the conditions of the agreement is that Russia deploy peace-keeping forces in the disputed region.
The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that the Armenian and Azeri forces will stop at their current locations, and the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian territories.
The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.