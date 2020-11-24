BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, sacked the country’s Deputy Defense Minister, Gabriel Balayan, from his post.

According to what was posted on the website of the Council of Ministers on November 20, “Gabriel Balayan is exempt from his duties as Deputy Defense Minister.”

On 20 November, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian dismissed Defense Minister David Tonoyan, and appointed in his place the chief advisor to Prime Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

It is noteworthy to mention that on November 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement brokered by Moscow, ending the armed conflict in Karabakh, after more than six weeks of renewed clashes. Among the conditions of the agreement is that Russia deploy peace-keeping forces in the disputed region.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that the Armenian and Azeri forces will stop at their current locations, and the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian territories.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.