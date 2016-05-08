According to the Middle East Observer, Isaac Herzog, member of the Knesset and Chairman of the Israeli Labor party, revealed that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz financed the election campaign of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In March 2015, King Salman has deposited eighty million dollars to support Netanyahu’s campaign via a Syrian-Spanish person named Mohamed Eyad Kayali. The money was deposited to a company’s account in British Virgin Islands owned by Teddy Sagi, an Israeli billionaire and businessman, who has allocated the money to fund the campaign Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, Herzog cited a leaked Panama Paper.

(Update): A spokesperson from Isaac Herzog’s office reached out to Al-Masdar News on Monday to confirm that this quote was fabricated.

Related Panama Papers can be found in the following links:

http://panamapapers.sueddeutsche.de/en/ https://panamapapers.icij.org/the_power_players/
http://bit.ly/1UJkMS4
http://www.freezepage.com/1462699031QTMVBVWSWT http://www.talniri.co.il/marketnews/article.asp?mp=4&id=76320

Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

araya
Guest
araya
saudi family are crypto jews

10/05/2016 17:51
Maria Alexandre
Guest
Maria Alexandre
SaudISIS , WahhabISIS , USIS .. same old same old , all on jihad for their GOD , Gold Oil and Dollars

Vote Up12Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 20:40
Michael Morrison
Guest
Michael Morrison
Wow your educated

Vote Up-9Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 15:28
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Ibrahim Ibn Yahya
it's a little deeper than that sweetheart, try again.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
27/06/2017 11:12
Bergljot Gunnlaugsdottir
Guest
Bergljot Gunnlaugsdottir
Disgusting – and all the more reason to support the palestinians.

Vote Up12Vote Down 
Translate
10/05/2016 09:05
Peter Bystricky
Guest
Peter Bystricky
I am not surprised 🙂

Vote Up6Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:09
Bob
Guest
Bob
I am surprised.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 23:19
Bashir Ahmed Budgami
Guest
Bashir Ahmed Budgami
Brother helped the brother

Vote Up6Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:27
Bruno
Guest
Bruno
Palestinian freedom an a state is more of a threat to Saudi Arabia than a right wing Israel.

Vote Up5Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 22:25
dr. haider
Guest
dr. haider
Israel is Saud family illegitimate child they rare n care it. Now Israel sporting them in Yaman and was treating the terrists fighting Asad regime now declared isi dash. They have common agenda to suck the Muslim on the name of religion even with alliance Israel shame on them for calling them kahdmain harmaem

Vote Up4Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 00:59
Attaullah
Guest
Attaullah
It iz not amazing as saudi king has donated alot of money for the destruction of muslim brother hood in Egypt that iz very big threat for saudi king who iz puppet in the hands of west

Vote Up4Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 14:32
andy
Guest
andy
at list they took the lesson from qurnal kudafis END,he had billion of dollars is France accont,but they all kill him like a street DOG

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
11/05/2016 15:24
Mathew Maavak
Guest
Mathew Maavak
Robert Parry exposed this aeons ago.

Vote Up3Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:00
Maan Al-Radhi
Guest
Maan Al-Radhi
وهل بعد هذا يثبت صهيونية ال سعود من الموءسف ان بيت اللة الحرام يقوم بخدمتة صهيوني (عربي)

Vote Up3Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:55
Mathew Maavak
Guest
Mathew Maavak
The Saudis are also financing new settlements in the West Bank.

Vote Up2Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:02
Henrik Hedda Wallin
Guest
Henrik Hedda Wallin
Where is this paper and who is saying this?

I haven’t seen any other source for this.

The links under the article doesn’t give access to the papers.

Vote Up2Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 19:39
Wasim Akram
Guest
Wasim Akram
Even I don't beleive in rumour. But the response of Saudis in recent three years of attacks by Israeli speaks everything.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 07:38
Ali Akkas
Guest
Ali Akkas
So Salman is behind everything. Its time for Saudi people to rise there voices. Indirectly we can say,
“Panama Papers Data Leak : King of Saudi Arabia sponsored Netanyahu’s Muslims killing campaign.

Vote Up2Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 19:17
Sal Reugen
Guest
Sal Reugen
ha ha who knew? =)

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 15:53
subuntu
Guest
subuntu
Isaac Herzog,

Vote Up2Vote Down 
Translate
10/05/2016 06:38
Ahmed
Guest
Ahmed
brother help brother

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 10:50
Abu Miqhail
Guest
Abu Miqhail
Fitnah… Slander!

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 10:51
Senaca
Guest
Senaca
"(Update): A spokesperson from Isaac Herzog's office reached out to Al-Masdar News on Monday to confirm that this quote was fabricated." If this is true, where is the story?

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 21:45
TISSA
Guest
TISSA
WHOLE ISLAMIC WORLD IS AGAINST PALESTINE INDEPENDENCE.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
10/05/2016 05:08
javaid
Guest
javaid
you can't go by what is said by someone. it needs to be confirmed. I will not accept what is being said here. disinformation is now a very common thing.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
Translate
12/05/2016 17:22
KellynSyria
Guest
KellynSyria
@Syria_Protector https://t.co/3AhIqeDF2e

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:03
Анатолий
Guest
Анатолий
@Syria_Protector вот єто уже смешно:араб спонсирует еврея?! Вот єто реально прикол!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 16:51
أحمد الحاج
Guest
أحمد الحاج
كلخنزير

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 19:08
Azzdean
Guest
Azzdean
@cryptobeginner la prochaine facture risque d’être plus salé !!
https://t.co/Kv8reMAcCv
https://t.co/XULJgTT6FS

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 19:20
Ahmed Tarek Elgharbway
Guest
Ahmed Tarek Elgharbway
Sally Yassien

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 22:43
Marcinek Pokorski
Guest
Marcinek Pokorski
Marek ????

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 01:06
Dogra
Guest
Dogra
If true, I am baffled and confused.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 05:18
Firdaus
Guest
Firdaus
Saudi King loves to dictate election campaigns. And he also donates to bad leaders such as Netanyahu in Israel, and Najib Razak in Malaysia.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 10:09
Robert Mookerdum
Guest
Robert Mookerdum
That is not love between the Israelis and the Saudis.It is much more,in the face of a common 'enemy' (Iran) a kind of an alliance of convenience.The enemy of my friend is a friend of mine.But compared to Saudis and Arabs in general the Iranians are much more developed and technically far ahead.The Arabs on one hand totally depend on the petrodollars whereas Iran doesn't.The Arabs think because of their newfound wealth they have the right to meddle in the affairs of others which will naturally accelerate their own downfall ridding our planet form their Cult called Islam.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 13:00
mimi
Guest
mimi
Saudi Arabia wants & needs good protection. What better
than ISRAEL!!!
than ISRAEL!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
10/05/2016 00:57
subuntu
Guest
subuntu
?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
10/05/2016 06:37
John
Guest
John
I hate all child killers.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
12/08/2017 08:35
~ Occams
Guest
~ Occams
I cannot TELL you how shocked I am by this ‘news’.

If you were paying attention, those that do figured this out a lonnnng time ago.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
Translate
27/09/2017 06:43
Muhammad Hakak
Guest
Muhammad Hakak
Very good

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
Translate
08/05/2016 17:06
Baht Harim
Guest
Baht Harim
This story has been discredited.

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
Translate
10/05/2016 13:50
B Kisan
Guest
B Kisan
denied by Herzog ….. Why did your 'news' organisation invent false quotes?

Vote Up-2Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 17:36
Nizal
Guest
Nizal
As if Herzog's office would want to ADMIT to it, of course they would deny it you id**t

Vote Up2Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 19:48
M.E.Darsot
Guest
M.E.Darsot
I don't believe this nonsense. Being a Muslim he knows the consequences of such an action in this world and in the hereafter.

Vote Up-2Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 19:28
Adar
Guest
Adar
Wahabi doesn’t care about God. And they are not real Muslims. Just like those who call themselves Jews they are not Jews they are zionists.

Vote Up3Vote Down 
Translate
12/05/2016 01:31
Rizal
Guest
Rizal
(This is the real news) Wednesday, May 11, 2016 Panama reports Papers King of Saudi Fund Campaign Turns Netanyahu HOAX A number of Middle East media, including Press TV Iranian government media, launch reports King of Saudi Arabia; Salman bin Abdulaziz, contributed $ 80 million to the campaign of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became Israel in 2015. The report even claimed to be derived from the data “Panama Papers”. Some Indonesian media also launched the report. However, Sindonews, on Tuesday (10/05/2016) to navigate the report, it had only a false report alias hoax. Some Middle East media reports titled “Leaked:… Read more »
Vote Up-2Vote Down 
Translate
11/05/2016 03:01
Mark Boucher
Guest
Mark Boucher
Joke of the century made by Shitie (Shia) Media….

Vote Up-6Vote Down 
Translate
09/05/2016 13:25
andy
Guest
andy
to understand troth,need little BRAIN.

Vote Up3Vote Down 
Translate
11/05/2016 15:23