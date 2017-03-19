The military operation in east Homs – led by the Russian-trained 5th Legion – resumes with the aim to expand the control zone around the recently-liberated ancient city of Palmyra.

The government forces managed this morning to expel the Islamic State from Talialh Mountains, located nearly 20 km to the southwest of Palmyra.

Earlier, Army troops liberated the mountain ridge located north of the recently captured Mazar Mountains in Palmyra’s countryside, thus maintaining fire control over Al-Hurm Mountains.

Going from one imperative height to the next. SAA has more firepower.

Looks like: IS has little to resist.

Today 16:55
