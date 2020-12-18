BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Palestinians shot down an Israeli drone during a peaceful march condemning the expansion of settlements in the village of Mughayer, northeast of Ramallah.

Israel’s Channel 7 TV reported that Palestinians shot down a drone, a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used to pour tear gas from canisters, pointing out that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have no fear of information leaking.

According to RT Arabic, the Israeli police and army suppressed a peaceful march condemning settlement expansion in the village of Mughayer and a number of settlers – amid the protection of Israeli army soldiers – fired live bullets at the journalists, and attacked the citizens who marched from the center of the village toward the Ras Al-Tin area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Ma’an News Agency confirmed that the village of Mughayer is under constant attacks by the Israeli army, the latest of which is the attempt to establish a new settlement outpost in Kafr Malik, whose lands are shared with Mughayer, where confrontations take place from time to time.