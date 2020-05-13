BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed after being shot by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as they stormed the Al-Fawar Camp, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, on Wednesday morning.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated, “The 15-year-old child, Zaid Fadl Qaysiyah, was killed by a live bullet in the head, which was fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawar Camp in the Hebron Governorate, and other youths were wounded with live bullets, one in the abdomen and the other in the chest, and the rest in the lower limbs.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the boy was killed, while 4 people were wounded by live gunfire in the chest and abdomen and dozens of people were forced to disperse by the Israeli forces in the Al-Fawwar Camp of Hebron.

A group of Israeli army snipers took to the roofs of the homes during the confrontations and began shooting towards the youths.

For their part, Arab 48 News said that the boy was killed at dawn on Wednesday, during the confrontations that broke out between young men and the Israeli army in Al-Fawwar Camp.

The Israeli forces continued to besiege the town of Ya’bad in Jenin and carry out arrests after the killing of a soldier from the Golani Brigade at dawn on Tuesday.

The soldier was killed after a Palestinian protester threw a rock at the IDF unit.

