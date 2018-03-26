BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 P.M.) – A commander within Palestinian unit attached to the Syrian Army who was captured by Islamic State militants during the terrorist group’s blitz operation in the southern Damascus district of Al-Qadam has been beheaded.
The Palestinian-Syrian commander, Nidal Darwish (shown above), was part of a Palestinian battalion operating in close coordination with Syrian Army units based around the Al-Qadam district.
During the recent Islamic State operation to seize Al-Qadam, his unit quickly found itself being overrun and routed from the district by jihadist fighters; in the week that followed over fifty government and pro-government troops were killed.
Darwish was captured alive during the battle for Al-Qadam and executed shortly thereafter.
At the present time, Islamic State forces reportedly control some 90 percent of Al-Qadam with the Syrian Army and allied paramilitaries now being now holding out in just one of the district’s neighborhoods.
Military-affiliated sources are talking about an upcoming Syrian Army offensive against ISIS across various areas of south Damascus to avenge the events that have taken place in Al-Qadam.
