Protesters set on fire US and Israeli flags as well as banners depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration against Trump’s proposed ‘deal of the century’ in Gaza City on Friday. Hundreds of people joined the rally organised by the ruling Hamas group.
“The message of popular anger rejecting the deal of the century should be interpreted through the unity of the Palestinian people… I believe that an Arab and Islamic nation is required to back the state of the Palestinian consensus rejecting the deal of the century and that America must realize that it angers up the region by crossing the red lines through this American partnership with the Zionist enemy,” said Hamas member Mushir Al Masri.
Trump unveiled his set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington DC.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan as being one-sided in favour of Israel.
Credit: Ruptly
