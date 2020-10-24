BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) published a recorded video of Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, as he sends a message to Syria after his hunger strike for 90 days.
Al-Akhras said, “We thank Syria for its honorable stance for many years, in the face of the conspiracy that has passed through it, which they call Islamic groups, which is innocent of Islam and Islam is innocent of it.”
He added, “I salute Syria and its heroic army that fought these takfirist criminals and their associates who support them from abroad, and God willing, Syria will triumph over them and liberate its land from them, and for the Syrian people, the Syrian state and the Syrian army to always support our cause, and thank them for all their honorable stances.”
The Israeli authorities arrested al-Akhras, a resident of the village of Sila al-Dahr in the West Bank, since last July, and accuse him of belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.