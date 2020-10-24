BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) published a recorded video of Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, as he sends a message to Syria after his hunger strike for 90 days.

Al-Akhras said, “We thank Syria for its honorable stance for many years, in the face of the conspiracy that has passed through it, which they call Islamic groups, which is innocent of Islam and Islam is innocent of it.”

He added, “I salute Syria and its heroic army that fought these takfirist criminals and their associates who support them from abroad, and God willing, Syria will triumph over them and liberate its land from them, and for the Syrian people, the Syrian state and the Syrian army to always support our cause, and thank them for all their honorable stances.”

The Israeli authorities arrested al-Akhras, a resident of the village of Sila al-Dahr in the West Bank, since last July, and accuse him of belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.