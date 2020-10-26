BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The daughter of the Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike Maher Al-Akhras, managed to meet her father in his room in the Kaplan hospital where he was being treated, after his health deteriorated due to his protest.

The daughter, Taqa, was jubilant upon finally seeing her father after a month-and-a-half long hunger strike to protest his detention by the Israeli authorities, who accused him of having connections to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Al-Akhras declared an open hunger strike 91 days ago, calling on the Israeli authorities to free him and end his administrative detention.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Supreme Court decided to return its previous decision to freeze the administrative detention of prisoner Maher Al-Akhras without releasing him and his stay in Kaplan Hospital despite his deteriorating health condition.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Israeli authorities decided, last Friday, to cancel the freeze on administrative detention against Al-Akhras, which it issued on September 23.

The Israeli army arrested Al-Akhras at the end of last July at his home in the Silat Al-Dhahr district in Jenin, and issued a decision to transfer him to administrative detention for a period of four months.

Administrative detention is inherited from the British mandate, and charges are not filed against the detainee, as the detention depends on information or a secret file.