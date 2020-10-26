BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The daughter of the Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike Maher Al-Akhras, managed to meet her father in his room in the Kaplan hospital where he was being treated, after his health deteriorated due to his protest.
The daughter, Taqa, was jubilant upon finally seeing her father after a month-and-a-half long hunger strike to protest his detention by the Israeli authorities, who accused him of having connections to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
Al-Akhras declared an open hunger strike 91 days ago, calling on the Israeli authorities to free him and end his administrative detention.
Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Supreme Court decided to return its previous decision to freeze the administrative detention of prisoner Maher Al-Akhras without releasing him and his stay in Kaplan Hospital despite his deteriorating health condition.
It is noteworthy to mention that the Israeli authorities decided, last Friday, to cancel the freeze on administrative detention against Al-Akhras, which it issued on September 23.
The Israeli army arrested Al-Akhras at the end of last July at his home in the Silat Al-Dhahr district in Jenin, and issued a decision to transfer him to administrative detention for a period of four months.
Administrative detention is inherited from the British mandate, and charges are not filed against the detainee, as the detention depends on information or a secret file.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.