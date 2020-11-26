BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Palestinian prisoner, Maher Al-Akhras, has been released based on a recent agreement with the Israeli government, in response to his suspension of the hunger strike, which lasted for 104 days.

For his part, Qaddoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, said on Thursday that Al-Akhras, who went on hunger strike for 104 days in protest against his administrative detention, has been released. ”

“He will be transferred to An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus to receive treatment due to the effects of the strike.”

On November 6th, an agreement was reached between Al-Akhras and the Israeli authorities to release him in exchange for suspending his hunger strike, which nearly claimed his life.

The Al-Asir Club said, “Al-Akhras, who is from the town of Silat Al-Dhahr in Jenin, in the West Bank, began his strike since the date of his arrest on the 27th of July 2020, to refuse his arrest, and he was later transferred to administrative detention for a period of four months.”

Pictures on social media showed Al-Akhras leaving Kaplan Hospital in Israel on a stretcher.

Israel uses an old British law that allows it to detain people without trial for a period of three to six months, subject to renewal, on the grounds that there is a secret file of the detainee.

The club said, “The occupation is still holding in its prisons about 350 administrative detainees, including three female prisoners.”