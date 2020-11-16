Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas speaks during a press conference on October 8, 2014 in the West Bank City of Ramallah. Clashes broke out as Palestinians protested against Jews visiting the flashpoint holy site on the eve of the week-long holiday for Sukkot, or Feast of Tabernacles, Israeli police said. AFP PHOTO/ABBAS MOMANI (Photo credit should read ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised the stance of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of recognition of Israel, affirming Pakistan’s “consistent and supportive stances of the Palestinian cause.”

Abbas said, in a telegram sent to the Pakistani Prime Minister: “We followed with great interest and gratitude your last TV meeting, and your honorable and original statements about the official Pakistani positions that are firm and supportive of the just Palestinian cause.”

Abbas continued, “This matter is not new to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the leadership, government, people and history,” noting that this great country is a source of pride for every Palestinian in the world, and for everyone who belongs to it, its leadership, government and its great people.

The Palestinian President added: “We highly appreciate your adherence to your positions in support of our Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights, despite the pressures you are exposed to.”

Khan had announced that he had been “pressured” to recognize Israel, adding that “Islamabad will never recognize it until a just settlement with the Palestinians is reached.”

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Israel simulates war along Syrian and Lebanese borders in largest drills of 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-11-17 05:07

If Porkistan loves them so, why it doesn’t resettle them? It has a LOT of room in the territories it occupies while they belong to India, and Porkistan already uses Kashmiris like Hamas and PLO use Fakestinians: all that interest them are the dead ones.

0
Reply
Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-11-17 05:11
Reply to  Daeshbags Sux

Porkistan is creating so much troubles that even the Chinese are starting to let them down as they consider it bad to be associated with a terrorism sponsoring state. Moreover, India has stopped taking gloves, now they directly bomb terrorists training camp into Porkistan.

0
Reply
Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-11-17 05:15
Reply to  Daeshbags Sux

Porkistan may have A-bombs, but if it launches one, it’ll get 50 H-bombs in return and Porkistan will be turned into ashes. India could lose 350M of population, there’d be 1bn left, Porkistan can’t withstand 50 H-bombs.

0
Reply
Translate