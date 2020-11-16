BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised the stance of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of recognition of Israel, affirming Pakistan’s “consistent and supportive stances of the Palestinian cause.”

Abbas said, in a telegram sent to the Pakistani Prime Minister: “We followed with great interest and gratitude your last TV meeting, and your honorable and original statements about the official Pakistani positions that are firm and supportive of the just Palestinian cause.”

Abbas continued, “This matter is not new to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the leadership, government, people and history,” noting that this great country is a source of pride for every Palestinian in the world, and for everyone who belongs to it, its leadership, government and its great people.

The Palestinian President added: “We highly appreciate your adherence to your positions in support of our Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights, despite the pressures you are exposed to.”

Khan had announced that he had been “pressured” to recognize Israel, adding that “Islamabad will never recognize it until a just settlement with the Palestinians is reached.”