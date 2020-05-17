BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Central Committee of the Fatah movement, ‘Izzam Al-Ahmad, revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented the Palestinian leadership with “economic self-rule that does not amount to a state or a semi-state.”

“The Israeli offer is not new. Israel has been trying for many decades to impose a system of self-government on the Palestinians without controlling the land, crossings and air,” Al-Ahmad told Al-Erem.com.

“Netanyahu’s project is old, and the annexation of the West Bank is a project that Israel has been trying since the 1970s to promote, specifically annexing the Jordan Valley, especially since Israel appointed it on the Jordan River, and the century deal did not bring anything new, and came within the framework of Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer.” .

He continued: “Self-rule in Iraqi Kurdistan is a million times better than Netanyahu’s offer, as his offer does not include Jerusalem, borders or crossings, and includes the annexation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank,” noting that “the one-state solution is not on the table at all, because Israel cannot agree to a one-state option, because it rejects any Palestinian presence.”

He stressed that “our position is clear and the world knows that we want peace and give everyone a chance, especially the Europeans, who have had a unique position and role in facing the Israeli annexation steps.”

On Saturday, the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, had warned of a “massive conflict” and more chaos and extremism in the region if Israel annexed parts of the West Bank, while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the issue of annexing areas in the West Bank to Israel is a special matter with the Israeli government itself.

