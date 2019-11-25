BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Liwaa Al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) forces have joined the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 25th Special Mission Forces and 5th Legion offensive in southeastern Idlib recently.

Liwaa Al-Quds, which is comprised of thousands of Palestinians, mostly from Handarat and Nayrab refugee camps in Aleppo, played a major role in today’s advance, as their troops helped secure Tal Zarzour and the town of Umm Khalakhil.

In addition to taking part in the southeastern Idlib offensive, Liwaa Al-Quds also has troops in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs and Deir Ezzor; they are currently taking part in the combing operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) there.

As arguably one of the powerful Palestinian paramilitary forces in Syria, Liwaa Al-Quds has proven themselves as a formidable force inside the country, especially against terrorist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Daesh.

Advertisements