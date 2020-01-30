BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Palestinian-led Liwaa Al-Quds forces have been immersed in a fierce battle against the jihadist rebels in the western part of Aleppo.
In a video released this week, Liwaa Al-Quds can be seen taking on the jihadist rebel forces of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) near the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and several other areas in western Aleppo.
Liwaa Al-Quds is arguably one of the most powerful Palestinian paramilitary forces in Syria; they have been involved in several battles over the last few years, including the east Aleppo campaign.
