BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) carried out a successful raid on an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideout in Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Homs.

According to reports, the Jerusalem Brigade, backed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF), raided several ISIS hideouts in an effort to eliminate the remnants of the terrorist group in the Homs countryside.

Following one successful raid, the Jerusalem Brigade was able to seize the equipment and supplies left behind by the Islamic State in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

