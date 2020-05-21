BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) has been on the offensive recently, as their forces to continue the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the Jerusalem Brigade, alongside the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF), clashed with Islamic State terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sham region, as they managed to eliminate a number of hideouts belonging to the terror organization in the Jabal Al-Bishri area.
In a video released this week, the Jerusalem Brigade can be seen attacking the Islamic State forces in the vast desert region between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.
The Jerusalem Brigade has championed the battle against the Islamic State in eastern Homs, as the terrorist group’s previous attacks forced the Syrian military and their allies to intensify their operations.
