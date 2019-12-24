BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Al-Quds Brigade was filmed on Monday advancing in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

In particular, the Palestinian group released a video showing their forces within the vicinity of the Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Al-Sarman.

The Al-Quds Brigade is considered one of the most powerful Palestinian groups in the Syrian conflict, as their forces are comprised of thousands of Palestinian refugees from the Nayrab and Handarat camps in the Aleppo Governorate.

Advertisements