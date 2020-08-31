BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) sent a large batch of reinforcements to eastern Syria this week to help their forces and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

According to a source in Aleppo city, the Jerusalem Brigade has sent a large number of fighters from the administrative capital to the border of Deir Ezzor and Homs, where they will participate in another operation against the Islamic State sleeper cells that are wreaking havoc in this vast desert region.

The Jerusalem Brigade has been at the forefront of the fight against the Islamic State in Syria, as they have participated in several important battles against the terrorist group, including the operations in east Aleppo, Palmyra, and Deir Ezzor.

Based primarily in northern Syria, the Jerusalem Brigade first took part in the Syrian conflict during the battle of Aleppo, when militant groups first attacked the Palestinian camps inside the administrative capital.

Since then, several of the fighters have returned to their homes in the Handarat and Nayrab camps, but others have continued to help the Syrian Army in their operations against ISIS and other militant groups across the Arab Republic.