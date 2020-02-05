BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Liwaa Al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) forces managed to break through the jihadist lines this week to take control of the strategic abandoned air defense battalion base in eastern Idlib.

Liwaa Al-Quds, who was fighting alongside the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 5th Corps, was able to overpower the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) on Tuesday to capture the base and several surrounding points amid a new push from the Abu Jarif axis.

Shortly after capturing the base, Liwaa Al-Quds released footage of their troops inside the battalion, further confirming their control over the site (video below):

Liwaa Al-Quds is arguably the most powerful Palestinian-led faction fighting in the Syrian War, as they bolster a large force comprised of Palestinians from the Handarat and Nayrab camps in Aleppo.

