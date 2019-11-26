BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Liwaa Al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) forces played an important role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in southeastern Idlib, as their troops helped take on the jihadist rebels at Zarzour and Umm Al-Khalakhil.

In a video released by their official Facebook page, Liwaa Al-Quds can be seen advancing in southeastern Idlib, as their forces and the Syrian Arab Army capture several sites from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

