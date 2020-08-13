BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Palestinian leadership called on the United Arab Emirates to immediately withdraw from the “shameful declaration of normalization” with Israel, describing it as “a betrayal of Al-Aqsa.”
The official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the Palestinian leadership calls for an immediate meeting of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to reject the announcement of the Emirati-Israeli normalization.
He said that “the Palestinian leadership considers the Emirati-Israeli normalization to destroy the Arab Peace Initiative and an aggression against the Palestinian people.”
“The Palestinian leadership affirms that the PLO is the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” he added.
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ‘historical’ move to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
