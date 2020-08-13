Protesters hold the Palestinian flags during a protest near the American Embassy in Amman, Jordan December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Palestinian leadership called on the United Arab Emirates to immediately withdraw from the “shameful declaration of normalization” with Israel, describing it as “a betrayal of Al-Aqsa.”

The official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the Palestinian leadership calls for an immediate meeting of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to reject the announcement of the Emirati-Israeli normalization.

He said that “the Palestinian leadership considers the Emirati-Israeli normalization to destroy the Arab Peace Initiative and an aggression against the Palestinian people.”

“The Palestinian leadership affirms that the PLO is the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” he added.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ‘historical’ move to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Deo Cass
Deo Cass
2020-08-14 00:14

I now understand which regime was responsible for the fire that engulfed one of the largest buildings in the UAE. The same regime that bombed Lebanon’s Beirut.

