BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Palestinian government has refused the aid that was transported to Israel by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), RT Arabic reported this afternoon, citing a local correspondent.

“The Palestinian government refused to receive Emirati aid without coordinating with them,” the correspondent quoted a government source as saying to RT, noting that “the government considers this method a channel for normalization with Israel.”

The UAE announced earlier this week that they were planning to ship aid to Palestine via air transport to Israel; however, this move has been slammed some governments, including the Iranian authorities.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei, in a tweet on Wednesday, accused the Gulf nations of the “greatest betrayal” to the Palestinian cause, as he accused them of normalizing relations with Israel.

Advertisements