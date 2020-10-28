BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Dozens of Christian and Muslim religious leaders staged a sit-in on Wednesday evening, in the yard of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in protest against the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron.
The participants raised banners condemning the French President’s statements. The protesters called for the respect of religions and the rejection of racism and extremism, and chanted slogans in which they called on President Macron to apologize for his comments on Islam.
The participants emphasized Christian-Islamic brotherhood in Palestine, warning of the repercussions of offending the Islamic religion. The protesters considered that Macron’s statements fall within the framework of spreading a culture of hatred between peoples and religions.
President Macron said on October 21 that France would not “abandon the caricatures”, which sparked a wave of anger in the Islamic world and launched boycott campaigns in some countries for French products and goods.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.