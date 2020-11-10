BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, died on Tuesday, after his health deteriorated due to his infection with Covid-19.

The Palestine Liberation Organization confirmed Erakat’s death, indicating that he was being treated in an Israeli hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

The Fatah Movement paid tribute to Erakat on Twitter, calling him a “great national leader.”

Erekat had contracted Covid-19 and entered home quarantine for five days before being transferred to the hospital, as his health condition had deteriorated, especially since his respiratory system suffered from poor performance.

It is noteworthy to mention that Saeb Erekat received a lung transplant in the United States three years ago after suffering from lung damage.