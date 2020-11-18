BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – A member of the Central Committee of the Palestinian Fatah Movement, Hussein Al-Sheikh, announced on Tuesday, the restoration of relations with Israel as they were previously, which means the return of security and civil coordination with Israel.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Sheikh said, “in light of the contacts made by President Mahmoud Abbas regarding Israel’s commitment to the agreements signed with us, and based on the official written and verbal messages we have received, confirming Israel’s commitment to to it.”
It is noteworthy to mention that the relationship between the Palestinian and Israeli sides stopped more than five months ago in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of his intention to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and to start the annexation plan that aims to annex more than 33% of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in favor of Israel.
Hussein Al-Sheikh confirmed that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received oral and written communications and messages indicating Israel’s commitment to the agreements concluded with the Palestinian side.
Previously, President Mahmoud Abbas took the decision to suspend the implementation of the agreements concluded with Israel and the United States during the Palestinian leadership meeting five months ago, rejecting the annexation plan and the American Deal of the Century proposed by President Trump’s administration.
President Abbas’s decision included suspending security and civil agreements and joint coordination at a time when the Palestinian Authority refused to receive tax revenues from Israel in response to the latter’s decision to deduct the allowances for the families of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners and wounded, which was rejected by the Palestinian side, which led him to refuse to receive them since then.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.