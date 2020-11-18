BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – A member of the Central Committee of the Palestinian Fatah Movement, Hussein Al-Sheikh, announced on Tuesday, the restoration of relations with Israel as they were previously, which means the return of security and civil coordination with Israel.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sheikh said, “in light of the contacts made by President Mahmoud Abbas regarding Israel’s commitment to the agreements signed with us, and based on the official written and verbal messages we have received, confirming Israel’s commitment to to it.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the relationship between the Palestinian and Israeli sides stopped more than five months ago in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of his intention to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and to start the annexation plan that aims to annex more than 33% of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in favor of Israel.

Hussein Al-Sheikh confirmed that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received oral and written communications and messages indicating Israel’s commitment to the agreements concluded with the Palestinian side.

Previously, President Mahmoud Abbas took the decision to suspend the implementation of the agreements concluded with Israel and the United States during the Palestinian leadership meeting five months ago, rejecting the annexation plan and the American Deal of the Century proposed by President Trump’s administration.

President Abbas’s decision included suspending security and civil agreements and joint coordination at a time when the Palestinian Authority refused to receive tax revenues from Israel in response to the latter’s decision to deduct the allowances for the families of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners and wounded, which was rejected by the Palestinian side, which led him to refuse to receive them since then.