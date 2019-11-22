BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Palestinian Archbishop Atallah Hanna issued a statement on Friday that denounced the latest Israeli attack on the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

The Archbishop of the Antiochian Orthodox Church of Sebastia, said that the Israeli attack on Syria’s sovereignty was a flagrant aggression against the Arab world and Palestine in particular.

He said this latest Israeli attack comes at a time when nations like Israel and the United States are conspiring against the Palestinian cause.

He expressed his full solidarity with Syria and that the attack on its soil was an attack on Palestine as well: “Damascus and Jerusalem are inseparable twins.”

Archbishop Hanna has been outspoken critic of Israel for several years, especially regarding the ongoing issues with Palestine.

