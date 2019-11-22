BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Palestinian Archbishop Atallah Hanna issued a statement on Friday that denounced the latest Israeli attack on the Syrian capital city of Damascus.
The Archbishop of the Antiochian Orthodox Church of Sebastia, said that the Israeli attack on Syria’s sovereignty was a flagrant aggression against the Arab world and Palestine in particular.
He said this latest Israeli attack comes at a time when nations like Israel and the United States are conspiring against the Palestinian cause.
He expressed his full solidarity with Syria and that the attack on its soil was an attack on Palestine as well: “Damascus and Jerusalem are inseparable twins.”
Archbishop Hanna has been outspoken critic of Israel for several years, especially regarding the ongoing issues with Palestine.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.