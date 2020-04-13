BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Antiochian Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia Atallah Hanna on Monday called for lifting the Western coercive economic measures imposed on Syria in light of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanna, in a solidarity message with Syria said: “From the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), I send this appeal and this message, perhaps it reaches people who still have conscience in the world. Lift the sanctions imposed on Syria in light of the spread of coronavirus,”

In a statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), he emphasized that the continuation of these sanctions is a crime against humanity.

“From al-Quds city, we send the message of solidarity, fraternity, love and loyalty to Syria as president, army and people, and we say that Syria, which triumphed over its enemies who conspired against it, will also triumph over the Coronavirus epidemic.” Hanna concluded.

In addition to the archbishop, Pope Francis called on the countries imposing sanctions against developing and war-torn nations to halt this blockade, as they attempt to combat the coronavirus’ outbreak.

