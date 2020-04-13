BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Antiochian Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia Atallah Hanna on Monday called for lifting the Western coercive economic measures imposed on Syria in light of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Hanna, in a solidarity message with Syria said: “From the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), I send this appeal and this message, perhaps it reaches people who still have conscience in the world. Lift the sanctions imposed on Syria in light of the spread of coronavirus,”
In a statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), he emphasized that the continuation of these sanctions is a crime against humanity.
“From al-Quds city, we send the message of solidarity, fraternity, love and loyalty to Syria as president, army and people, and we say that Syria, which triumphed over its enemies who conspired against it, will also triumph over the Coronavirus epidemic.” Hanna concluded.
In addition to the archbishop, Pope Francis called on the countries imposing sanctions against developing and war-torn nations to halt this blockade, as they attempt to combat the coronavirus’ outbreak.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.